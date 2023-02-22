Retail space demand to rise further, rents to surge 15% in 6 mths: experts

With the worst of the pandemic having subsided for the retail industry, the sector is set to to sustain growth on the back of improved consumer sentiments, consumption appetite and adoption of omni channels by brands and retailers.

According to Retailers Association of India, the retail market size is expected to touch $2 trillion by 2032. Also, retail sales surpassed the pre-pandemic levels and grew by 19 per cent in 2022. They are likely to gain further momentum with the growth in e-commerce.

Mall developers expect the growth momentum in retail to continue, with increased discretionary spending by consumers.

“The retail sector recovered the fastest, and the graph has been moving up. The resurgence is quite evident in the high sales volume across stores in the malls that we are operating. One of the leading centres in Delhi recorded consumption above 10 million units in just one category--Cafés--in December 2022, indicating a significant impact on volume and sales post 2022,” said Najeeb Kunil, CEO, PPZ, a mall management company.

Increased retail demand

Buoyed by the growth, developers plan to add nearly 25 million sq ft of mall space across the top 7 cities over the next 4-5 years. NCR and Hyderabad account for nearly 46 per cent of the upcoming supply, followed by Bengaluru at 19 per cent, the Anarock-RAI report finds.

Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, Retailers Association of India, said, "Currently, the top cities have over 51 million sq ft of mall stock across the country with NCR, MMR, and Bengaluru accounting for 62 per cent of the total.”

Also, the spending on high-end brands in tier-II cities has increased to over 50 per cent from the pre-pandemic period. The availability of large land parcels and lower rentals compared to the larger cities has also been instrumental in attracting many brands, the report finds.

In fact, buyers’ changed behaviour and interest in tier-II and tier-III for an experience where shopping is clubbed with leisure and entertainment had pushed mall developers and brands to consolidate their presence in these untapped markets, say industry experts.

“The revival of consumer sentiment and penchant for consumption was promptly acted upon by several brands, retailers and mall developers. Tier-II and III also gained prominence due to large-scale reverse migration and opening up of employment centres in these cities,” said Anuj Kejriwal, CEO & MD, Anarock Retail.

Rising rentals

Owing to increased consumer spending power, demand for retail leasing increased, leading to a surge in average rentals. Overall, rising rents reflect the growing demand for high-end shopping spaces, say mall developers.

“The industry analysis shows that rents at high-street locations in the country's top eight cities have surged up to 50 per cent in 2022, while shopping malls saw a 10 per cent year-on-year average rent increase,” said Aman Trehan, executive director, Trehan Iris.

Anarock-RAI report also mentioned that there has been a rise in rentals in the malls by nearly 15 per cent which is higher than the pre-pandemic levels. Bengaluru registered the highest uptick in rentals, around 27 per cent, followed by Kolkata.

Though the percentage change is not much because the rentals came down considerably during the Covid period, they are still 20 per cent more than the pre-Covid times, Kunil said.

Developers are of the opinion that average rentals are expected to rise further by around 15 per cent in next 6 months as more retail brands seek to establish a presence in prime locations.

Online vs Offline retail

As per industry estimates, the online retail market in India is around 25 per cent of the total organised retail market but is likely to be around 37 per cent by 2030. Despite the rising penetration of online retail, it holds a very small portion of the overall business.

Post pandemic, despite the establishment of e-commerce channels, offline retail spaces did not face major setbacks as a high degree of integration of physical and digital took place, say industry experts.