Revival path: Credit quality of key sectors unscathed, outlook on the mend

If 2020 began on an ominous note, it appears to be ending with flickers of light. Things have started looking up. Though the pandemic is far from over, the race to deliver vaccines holds out hope.

Key sectors are on the path to recovery as business activity has almost reached pre-pandemic levels. Indeed, while this fiscal will be written off as a year of decline, next fiscal promises to be the one of revival, as demand has begun rebounding. Our credit outlook for eight key sectors in fiscal 2022 gives reason for some cheer. These are core investment linked sectors (steel, cement, power), ...