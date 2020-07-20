JUST IN
Glenmark under fire for over pricing, 'misguided' claims of Covid-19 drug
Riding the 5G wave: Jio takes big leap, applies to DoT for spectrum

After the trial runs, India, through Jio, will join the exclusive club of just a few countries with their own 5G technology that they can sell to the world

Topics
Reliance Jio | 5G | 5G technology

Surajeet Das Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Just two days after its announcement of an indigenously developed 5G network, Reliance Jio has taken another significant step by approaching the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for assigning 800 megahertz (MHz) spectrum each in both the millimetre (26 gigahertz, or GHz, and 24 GHz) wave (mmWave) bands as well as 100 MHz in the 3.5 GHz band for field trials of its new network in a few metros.

After the trial runs, India, through Jio, will join the exclusive club of just a few countries with their own 5G technology that they can sell to the world. It will also bring Jio into ...

First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 06:01 IST

