Riding the 5G wave: Jio takes big leap, applies to DoT for spectrum

Just two days after its announcement of an indigenously developed 5G network, Reliance Jio has taken another significant step by approaching the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for assigning 800 megahertz (MHz) spectrum each in both the millimetre (26 gigahertz, or GHz, and 24 GHz) wave (mmWave) bands as well as 100 MHz in the 3.5 GHz band for field trials of its new network in a few metros.

After the trial runs, India, through Jio, will join the exclusive club of just a few countries with their own 5G technology that they can sell to the world. It will also bring Jio into ...