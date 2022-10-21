JUST IN
Business Standard

Rights issue: Lull after 3 stormy years, mop-up Rs 2,867 crore in CY22

Mop-up Rs 2,867 cr in CY22, as against Rs 25,335 cr in same period last yr

Topics
rights issue | Fundraising | QIP

Sundar Sethuraman  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

Fundraising
Photo: Shutterstock

Equity capital raise via rights issue has seen a sharp deceleration this year due to lack of big-ticket transactions and volatility in the secondary market. So far this calendar year, six companies have raised a cumulative Rs 2,867 crore. This includes the just-concluded rights offering of Suzlon Energy. During the same period last year, eight companies had mopped up Rs 25,335 crore through rights issue and 18 companies had raised a record Rs 64,603 crore in 2020.

First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 23:09 IST

