RIL market cap crosses Rs 12 trn, firm valued at $163 bn in dollars

-
ALSO READ
Reliance Industries' m-cap breaches Rs 12 trillion-mark, stock gains 3%
RIL reclaims Rs 10 trillion m-cap; stock gains for the fourth straight day
TCS snatches most-profitable tag from Reliance Industries after 6 years
How RIL became the first Indian company to top Rs 11 trn in market-cap
RIL 57th most valuable firm globally by market-cap; Saudi Aramco tops chart
-
Reliance Industries (RIL) market capitalisation on Monday breached the Rs 12 trillion-mark. In US dollar terms, the company is valued at over $163 billion.
This was following a sharp rally in fully- as well as partly-paid up shares of RIL.
The fully-paid shares gained 3.75 per cent to end at Rs 1,855 on the NSE, providing market cap of Rs 11.76 trillion ($157.7 billion).
Meanwhile, the partly-paid shares soared 8.6 per cent to end at Rs 957, providing market cap of further Rs 40,442 crore ($5.4 billion). About a month ago, RIL's market capitalisation stood at Rs 10 trillion.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU