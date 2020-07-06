RIL market cap crosses Rs 12 trn, firm valued at $163 bn in dollars

JUST IN
BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Meanwhile, the partly-paid shares soared 8.6 per cent to end at Rs 957, providing market cap of further Rs 40,442 crore

Reliance Industries (RIL) market capitalisation on Monday breached the Rs 12 trillion-mark. In US dollar terms, the company is valued at over $163 billion.

This was following a sharp rally in fully- as well as partly-paid up shares of RIL.

The fully-paid shares gained 3.75 per cent to end at Rs 1,855 on the NSE, providing market cap of Rs 11.76 trillion ($157.7 billion).

Meanwhile, the partly-paid shares soared 8.6 per cent to end at Rs 957, providing market cap of further Rs 40,442 crore ($5.4 billion). About a month ago, RIL's market capitalisation stood at Rs 10 trillion.
First Published: Mon, July 06 2020. 19:18 IST

