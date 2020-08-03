RIL, others are building their own 5G: What it means for telecom industry?

A silent revolution is sweeping the global telecom industry. For the first time, mobile operators are building their own 5G virtualised networks, breaking the stranglehold of incumbent telecom gear makers such as Ericsson, Nokia or Huawei.

The new networks are based on “open platforms”, are no longer hardware-centric and potentially much cheaper. And these emerging players won’t use these networks to power their own mobile services only; they are planning to sell their 5G technology to competing mobile players across the globe and set it up as a new profit ...