RIL Q3 results: Consolidated net profit rises 42% to Rs 18,549 crore

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,549 crore in December quarter, up 42 per cent from corresponding period last year on increased revenues and one-time gain on the back of divestment of shale gas assets in North America.
At the reported level, the company's net profit in the period under review was a quarterly record high of Rs 20,539 crore, up 37.9 per cent year-on-year.
The company’s topline in the period under review stood at Rs 185,027 crore, up 57 per cent from the same period last year with highest contribution from oil-to-chemicals business followed by the retail segment. The reported topline of Rs 209,832 crore was the company’s highest ever quarterly revenue, said the management in earnings concall today.
As per Bloomberg estimates, the company’s net sales were seen at Rs 177,700 crore, while the bottomline is expected to be at Rs 15,046 crore.
During the quarter, Reliance Eagleford Upstream Holding, a wholly owned step down subsidiary of RIL, signed agreements with Ensign Operating Ill, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company to divest its interest in certain upstream assets in the Eagleford shale play of Texas, USA, said the company.
With this transaction, RIL has divested all its shale gas assets and has exited from the shale gas business in North America. This transaction resulted into an exceptional gain on sale of assets amounting Rs 2,872 crore (part of Oil & Gas segment). This has lent support to the company's consolidated bottomline.
The company’s finance cost also declined 11.9 per cent on year-on-year basis further strengthening the net profit in the December quarter.
Within the business segments, oil-to-chemicals (O2C) revenues jumped 57 per cent year-on-year to Rs 131,427 crore in the period under review followed by retail revenues at Rs 57,717 crore, up 52 percent year-on-year. Digital services saw a relatively smaller jump of 6.4 per cent to Rs 25,200 crore. However, the digital revenue was at a quarterly record high level, said the management.
Revenue of O2C was driven by higher volumes and improved price realization on the back of 80 per cent Y-o-Y increase in crude oil prices.
Exports (including deemed exports) from RIL’s India operations increased by 105.3 per cent to Rs 64,781 crore ($ 8.7 billion) as against Rs 31,559 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year mainly due to both higher price realizations and higher volumes, said the company.
"During this quarter, we continued to focus on strategic investments and partnerships across our businesses to drive future growth,” Mukesh D. Ambani, chairman and managing director at Reliance Industries Limited was quoted as saying.
The company’s consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and ammortisation (EBITDA) was at a quarterly record high level as it stood at Rs 33,886 crore in the period under review, up 30 percent from December quarter last year. EBITDA growth was driven by robust operating performance across businesses, said the company.
On the debt front, the company's outstanding debt as on December 31, 2021 was Rs 244,708 crore ($32.9 billion) with cash and cash equivalents as on December 31, 2021 at Rs 241,846 crore ($32.5 billion), said the company.
The capital expenditure (including exchange rate difference) for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was Rs 27,582 crore ($3.7 billion) and for nine months ended December 31, 2021 was Rs 69,303 crore ($9.3 billion). Additionally, Rs 43,589 crore ($5.9 billion) were incurred towards acquisition of Spectrum by RJIL, it said.
“We are making steady progress towards achieving our vision of Net Carbon Zero by 2035. Our recent partnerships and investments in technology leaders in the solar and green energy space is illustrative of our commitment to partner India and the World in the transition to clean and green energy,” said Ambani.
Sequentially too, the company’s performance was up 9.5 per cent for its topline, while bottomline was up 35 per cent and EBITDA up 12 per cent in the December quarter.
