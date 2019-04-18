RIL Q4 net profit up 9.8% at Rs 10,362 crore, revenues jump 19.4%

Mukesh Ambani-led (RIL) has posted 9.8 per cent increase in its net profit for March quarter of the financial year 2018-19 to Rs 10,362 crore, compared to Rs 9,438 crore in the previous year, backed by better numbers in and businesses.

The company’s revenues for the quarter under review was seen up 19.4 per cent to Rs 154,110 crore, compared to Rs 129,120 crore during the fourth quarter of 2017-18. “During FY 2018-19, we achieved several milestones and made significant strides in building Reliance of the future. Reliance crossed Rs 100,000 crore revenue milestone, Jio now serves over 300 million consumers and our petrochemicals business delivered its highest ever earnings,” said Mukesh D. Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of

Exports (including deemed exports) from RIL’s India operations were lower by 4.4 per cent at Rs 49,052 crore ($ 7.1 billion) as against Rs 51,295 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year due to lower volume in refining business.

The company’s segment revenue for the quarter grew by 51.6 per cent to Rs 36,663 crore as against Rs 24,183 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Business PBDIT for Q4 grew by 77.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,923 crore as against ₹ 1,086 crore in the corresponding period in 2017-18.

The refining business for the quarter saw a 6.1 per cent drop in its revenue to Rs 87,844 crore, while the segment declined by 25.5 per cent. This was owing to lower crude throughput due to planned maintenance. Also, weak light and middle distillate product cracks impacted (GRM), the company said. GRM for the quarter stood at $ 8.2 a barrel.