RIL's asset monetization likely to pare Rs 1 trillion of total debt

Reliance Industries (RIL) said last week that it plans to go for asset mo­n­e­tisation and see higher earn­i­ngs as well as lower capital expenditure. They are of the opinion that the asset monetisation could alone help shave off 33 per cent or Rs 1 trillion of its total debt.

The oil-to-telecom conglomerate, as of December 2018, had an outstanding debt of Rs 2.74 trillion, higher from the Rs 2.18 trillion as on March 2018. RIL expects liabilities to taper down eventually. “It is likely that RIL has lined up strategic buyers for eventual monetisation and a sale ...