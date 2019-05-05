RIL's online marketplace to have biggest hyperlocal logistics network

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries’ upcoming ‘new commerce’ platform is being linked to the biggest chain of offline retail and kirana stores in the country, which will enable it to deliver products ranging from groceries to clothing to electronics within hours.

With more than 10,000 stores under the various Reliance retail brands and over 2.5 million kirana stores already tying up with it, Jio’s online marketplace would have the biggest hyperlocal logistics network in the country. According to sources in the know, more work on logistics development is ...