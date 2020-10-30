RIL secures Rs 7,558 cr investment in digital fibre infrastructure trust

on Friday announced an investment of Rs 7,558 crore by the and the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia for a 51 per cent stake in the the digital fibre infrastructure trust.

The fibre optic unit, which was earlier part of Limited's (RIL) subsidiary Reliance Jio, has a debt of Rs 87,296 crore, which includes suppliers' credit. The company said an induction of strong partners will help it manage critical asset base.

The stake purchase was announced along with the company's second quarter result was saw Jio's net profit increase sequentially by 19.8 per cent to Rs 3,020 crore. Revenue increased 7.2 per cent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 18,496 crore. The average revenue per user was up 3 per cent to Rs 144. Wireless gross addition showed a strong sequential increase to 27.2 million as lockdown restrictions began to ease during the quarter.

"Jio has become the only operator (outside China) to have reached the milestone of 400 million subscribers in a single country market," company said in a exchange filing.

RIL had earlier raised funds via similar structures for Jio's telecom tower assets and for its promoter Mukesh Ambani-owned gas pipeline company. Canadian financial powerhouse had picked up stakes in both the telecom tower and gas pipeline InvITs.