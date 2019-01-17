RIL to raise Rs 2,500 crore via bonds issue to repay loans, fund capex

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) plans to launch its Rs 2,500-crore bonds issue in the next few days to repay its old loans and fund capital expenditure (capex).

The company has also initiated talks with banks to raise funds both in India and abroad for its $10 billion oil refinery planned in Gujarat. “More fundraising will follow in the coming weeks both in India and from the overseas markets,” said a source close to the development. While talks for funding the new refinery are preliminary in nature, lenders said RIL had already raised close to Rs 21,500 ...