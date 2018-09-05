Road assets likely to see higher PE interest in the coming quarters

In August, the Cube Highways-controlled Indian Highways Developers entered into an agreement to buy six road assets from Mumbai-based MEP Infrastructure Developers. This, say experts and investment bankers, is one of many deals the sector was waiting to see. Road projects offer steady and, to a large extent, predictable cash flows over a long period.

This, investment bankers say, makes these assets attractive to private equity (PE) investors. A road project takes two to three years for construction. In a build, operate and transfer model, a developer gets to operate and collect ...