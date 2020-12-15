Roca Parryware strengthens tie-up with TVS Supply Chain Solutions

-
Roca Parryware, a leading player in bathroom products, today strengthened its business tie-up with TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS), part of $8.5 billion TVS Group, by expanding its area of operations covering factories, warehouses and import/export logistics.
Roca Parryware had roped in TVS SCS to support supply chain operations in 2018 and since then, both partners have worked together to cater to a network of more than 2,000 customers across India.
Roca Parryware operates in India with eight manufacturing units and 12 warehousing stations. Apart from this the company also exports to over 15 countries including the US, Brazil, Australia, China and many parts of Europe. It continues to import many containers from several countries to meet the growing demands for global products in India.
K E Ranganathan, MD, Roca Parryware, said, "We are extremely happy with our partnership with TVS Supply Chain Solutions over the past three years. TVS SCS has added in good measure to our persistent customer focus by getting our products to our dealers across India on time, every time."
He added that his company has managed Covid very efficiently by ensuring the safety of all its employees and partners. "We are back to higher double-digit growth since October 2020 which is a strong endorsement from our customers of our power brands - Roca, Parryware and Johnson Pedder," Ranganathan said.
The company's business operations are fairly complex. With eight factories, 12 warehouses, 2,000 dealers/builders, 5,000 SKUs, and 500-plus bathroom combinations, the supply-chain challenges are extreme.
Ranganathan said,"By extending the partnership with TVS SCS across all the supply chain operations we will continue to build a robust SCM solution for our customers. With the year 2021 promising a robust revenue growth of over 20 per cent due to our well-planned market demand pull actions, we believe strengthening our partnership with TVS SCS is a step in the right direction for both organisations to continuously delight our customers."
R Dinesh, MD, TVS Supply Chain Solutions added, "The vast network of dealers of Roca Parryware today are a lot more demanding on SCM. With dynamic demand situation and consumers wanting products in a fast and efficient manner, our systems and processes have to be digitally integrated to deliver an elevated experience."
