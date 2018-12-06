Royal Enfield can fill global vacuum with Twins, Singles: Rudratej Singh

The new Royal Enfield Twins — Continental GT and Interceptor — are called so because of their parallel twin engine configurations. The models have created a storm in the motorcycling world.

Serving this new global demand is a well-oiled corporate machine that has been years in the making, says RUDRATEJ SINGH, president of Royal Enfield, in an interview with Alnoor Peermohamed. Edited excerpts: The Twins are your first truly global products and they have been received fairly well. How will you back this up with a global presence? What the Twins have done is special. ...