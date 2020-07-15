RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group acquires 51% stake in video news app, Editorji

-
The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group said on Wednesday that it has acquired a majority stake through a combination of primary and secondary transaction in Editorji Technologies Pvt Ltd, a video-based news app started by journalist Vikram Chandra.
Launched in 2018 , Editorji is a digital news player, primarily in current affairs news content. It delivers news in two languages – English and Hindi and across three formats of video, audio and text formats.
Airtel and HT are existing investors.
Commenting on the development, Sanjiv Goenka, chairman RPSG Group, said that the investment marked the group's foray into digital news media space.
"I believe, Editorji is a promising platform to build significant digital media business," he said. For the RPSG Group, this move comes on the back of acquiring publishing rights for Fortune in India earlier this month.
