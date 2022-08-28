JUST IN
RRPR Holdings board has to act in its fiduciary capacity, say lawyers
NDTV defers its annual meeting by a week amid Adani group's takeover bid
OVL gets another 2-yr extension for Vietnamese oil block in South China Sea
$4.7-bn BillDesk deal: Prosus-backed PayU gets show-cause notice from CCI
Suzuki Motor to invest Rs 18K cr for setting up EV battery unit, car plant
Major fire at Britannia's Pantnagar plant; no casualties reported
Flipkart prepares for its biggest ever BBD, ramps up infra, hiring
Axis Bank's stake likely to rise to 20% in 6-9 months: Max Life CEO
Flipkart's social commerce arm Shopsy hits 100 mn users ahead of timeline
Will continue to invest in India aggressively: Suzuki Motor President
You are here: Home » Companies » News
NDTV defers its annual meeting by a week amid Adani group's takeover bid
Business Standard

RRPR Holdings board has to act in its fiduciary capacity, say lawyers

This is for past contractual obligations made by RRPR Holdings

Topics
NDTV | Prannoy Roy | Adani Group

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

NDTV logo. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
At present NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy are the directors of the holding company

The board of RRPR Holdings, a promoter entity of New Delhi Television (NDTV), will have to allot shares against warrants issued in the past to Vishvapradhan Commercial (VCPL) – now a company owned by Adani Group.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on NDTV

First Published: Sun, August 28 2022. 23:44 IST

`
.