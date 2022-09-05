JUST IN
Unacademy launches 50 new channels to democratise online education
Business Standard

RRVL goes on a shopping spree; aims to strengthen its FMCG play

The company is also in initial stage talks with SG Corporates for Bindu Beverages as it looks to strengthen its FMCG play

Topics
Reliance Retail | FMCG

Sharleen D’Souza  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Retail
Reliance Retail Ventures is also in the process of taking its private label brands sold at its supermarkets and hypermarkets

Reliance Retail Ventures has stepped out to shop as it looks to enter the country’s fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space. It is currently in advanced discussions with multiple FMCG brands, which include Sosyo Hajoori — an aerated drinks manufacturer and marketer in North and West India.

Read our full coverage on Reliance Retail

First Published: Mon, September 05 2022. 20:38 IST

