Rupee fall, high crude oil price adding to cost pressure: Castrol India MD

Lubricants manufacturer Castrol India is betting high on the personal mobility space. Managing director Omer Dormen talks to Shine Jacob about the challenges from electric vehicles, pricing pressure and the company's road map.

Edited excerpts: How important is India as a market for Castrol India? How do you see the growth? The Indian market is (our) third largest, of about 2.4 billion litres. Half of this is the industrial segment, and then there is commercial vehicle oil and personal mobility oils. The exciting piece is that the personal mobility space has been growing. ...