SaaS start-up Spry, led by ex-CTO of Ola, raises $3 mn in seed round

SaaS start-up Spry, which caters to the healthcare industry, has raised $3 million in a seed funding round from a clutch of key investors.
The round was led by Together Fund and also saw the participation of FJ Labs, Knowledge Capital, AngelList, Whiteboard Capital and founders of Silicon Valley-based healthcare SaaS company Innovaccer, among others.
Founded in 2021 by Ola’s ex-CTO Brijraj Bhuptani and Riyaz Rehman, the platform enables practitioners and business owners of physical therapy centers to manage all their clinical and administrative functions. Spry supports all critical functions of a clinic – right from scheduling to patient intake and communication, assessments, EMR, home exercise plans, adherence tracking and patient lifecycle management.
Spry’s blended care model uses computer vision and machine learning to digitise clinical and administrative functions for physical therapy practitioners and caregivers. This funding round will be deployed by Spry to bolster its product development function, expand and strengthen its market share in India, and kick-start its go-to-market (GTM) strategy in the US.
