SaaS startup Everstage raises $1.7 mn seed funding led by 3one4 Capital

-
ALSO READ
Taxation of startup exits needs a revisit: 3one4 Capital's Pranav Pai
3one4 Capital leads early-stage round in healthtech firm Breathe Well-being
SaaS platform Bookee raises pre-seed funding from Antler India, others
SimpliContract raises $1.8mn in seed-funding round led by Kalaari Capital
Domestic SaaS space has potential to become $1 trn opportunity by 2030: Rpt
-
Everstage, a business to business software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startup has raised $1.7 million in seed funding led by 3one4 Capital with participation from several prominent angels. These include Prasanna Sankar, co-founder of Rippling; Krish Subramanian and Rajaraman Santhanam, co-founders of Chargebee; Sidharth Malik, CRO of Freshworks; Koti Reddy, CTO of Conga; Vetri Vellore, CEO of Ally.io; Utsav Somani, Partner at Angellist India; Ganesh Shankar, CEO of Rfpio among others.
Founded in 2020 by Siva Rajamani, who was formerly with Freshworks, and Vivek Suriyamoorthy, previously with DE Shaw, Everstage helps companies drive performance of their customer-facing teams through its no-code sales commission automation platform. Some of the early customers include SaaS unicorns and high-performing companies such as Chargebee, Postman and Lambdatest. Over the next 12 months, the Company plans to grow their customer base by 20X. Everstage is already working with multiple customers from the US. The company is planning to launch their operations at a much larger scale in the US in the next 12 months.
“A typical company spends more than 10 per cent of their budget on commissions. Yet, most companies manage commissions over spreadsheets, losing out on the opportunity to provide visibility and drive sales performance through interventions,” said Siva Rajamani, Co-founder CEO, Everstage. Legacy vendors have also not addressed this problem effectively. “In my previous role, while evaluating these vendors, we realized that they were really professional services firms disguised as software products. There was neither flexibility for the Ops and Finance team, nor were they set up to motivate sales teams.”
Rajamani saw this problem first-hand as the Global Head of Revenue Operations at Freshworks. Sales commission management complicates work for operations finance teams, and lack of transparency leads to stressed sales teams.
Everstage was born to address this gap as they have built a platform that fully integrates quota and commissions management platform, with a no-code plan designer. It offers complete flexibility to Ops and finance teams while gamifying the entire commission’s experience for customer-facing teams.
“As customer acquisition and retention have increased in complexity with more roles and workflows than ever, Revops teams have become mandatory to drive revenue,” said Anurag Ramdasan, principal and head of Investments, 3one4 Capital. “With their considerable experience, the Everstage team is well-positioned to help Revops teams succeed, starting with real-time commission planning and administration, and we're excited to partner with them.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU