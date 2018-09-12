Sachin Bansal, first investor in Ather, wants to relive Flipkart days

During the early days of India’s most successful start-up Flipkart, founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal would head out on scooters to make deliveries. Two-wheelers were also the chosen medium of transport for thousands of delivery personnel of the online marketplace.

Perhaps, this had prompted the Bansals — not related to each other — to invest $1 million in Ather, an electric vehicle company, in 2014. On Wednesday, Sachin Bansal took delivery of the first scooter from the company, Ather 450. “I do ride scooters… I used to make a lot of ...