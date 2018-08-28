Samara Capital buys Spoton Logistics for $100 mn from India Equity Partners

In the largest buyout deal in logistics space in recent years, private equity firm Samara Capital is buying the express logistics company Spoton Logistics for $ 100 million from another PE firm India Equity Partners (IEP), said sources in the know. IEP had bought Spoton from Dutch express delivery firm TNT in 2012.

Samara was recently in news for talks to acquire Aditya Birla Retail. Edelweiss was the banker for IEP and Spoton, sources said. IEP and Spoton could not be contacted for ...