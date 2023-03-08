JUST IN
Sanjeev Gupta takes over assets of father's Simec Group
Business Standard

Sanjeev Gupta takes over assets of father's Simec Group

The business is involved in renewable energy, shipping and mining, and was founded by the magnate as an export-and-import house in India

Topics
Sanjeev Gupta | metal sector

Bloomberg 

sanjeev gupta

Sanjeev Gupta has taken control of assets owned by his father as he reorganises his sprawling metals empire.

Ownership of the Simec Group will be transferred to his son from Parduman Gupta as he retires near the age of 80, according to a GFG spokesperson.

The business is involved in renewable energy, shipping and mining, and was founded by the magnate as an export-and-import house in India.

GFG Alliance — the sprawling group of businesses owned by Gupta and his family — is being reshuffled as he attempts to restructure his debts.

Under a recent agreement, the metals tycoon is required to make repayments to creditors including the now defunct Greensill

Bank AG and Credit Suisse Group AG, which bought debts linked to his companies.

Last month, GFG announced a deal to acquire Aartee Group, which owns two UK steel firms. Gupta’s InfraBuild Australia also bought three of his US steel businesses.

Simec’s change of ownership will have no impact on the day-to-day running of the business, the GFG spokesperson said.

Read our full coverage on Sanjeev Gupta

First Published: Wed, March 08 2023. 23:34 IST

