Miles to go before I sleep, says Sanjeev Mehta after 31 years at Unilever

In his final sign-off from a company that he helmed for over a decade, Sanjiv Mehta, MD and CEO (HUL) said more than the numbers, he valued the capabilities that the company had built to reinvent itself. He added that the firm's ‘Winning in Many Indias (WiMi)' strategy was a breakthrough step that gave it an enduring competitive edge.



“We have taken the science and art of market development (or market making) to a new level altogether. Today, these new segments constitute over 20 per cent of our turnover,” he said in his LinkedIn post.



HUL's WiMi strategy, which recognises India's heterogeneity, has given the company a huge competitive edge.



Welcoming Rohit Jawa, who succeeds him as HUL's new MD & CEO, effective June 27, Mehta said, “I am sure under him new records will be set and the business will go further and higher.”



Mehta began his post saying, “I started the day today with gratitude in my heart and prayers on my lips. Today, we announced that my innings at Unilever will come to an end at the conclusion of HUL’s AGM on June 26.”



He added, “I will go with the comfort that our business today is much stronger than ever before and our impact on the country and society much larger.”



Mehta said that his 31-year career has been an exhilarating ride and for 21 years he had the privilege of serving Unilever’s businesses in 25 countries as CEO.



He described his role in South Asia, where he held various positions at such as CEO, executive chairman and president for the past ten years, as an "honour of a lifetime".



“It has been one of the longest tenures in the illustrious history of Hindustan Unilever,” he said, adding that he was the first incumbent CEO of to be on the executive board (Unilever Leadership Executive) of Unilever.



He described Unilever as an institution where values and purpose are centrestage and said the enterprise was a beacon of diversity and inclusion. “It is a company where creating a positive impact on the environment and society is as integral as building a brand. It is a company with perhaps the largest footprint in the world--one whose brands are available in more countries than (there are) members of the United Nations,” Mehta said.



Mehta thanked the teams he worked with across geographies and acknowledged the challenges he faced along the way. Dwelling on his stint as chairman and MD of Unilever Bangladesh, he said, “We turned around a business that was reeling and in deep trouble, into one of the finest in the country while delivering mid-teen growth.”



While at the helm in Philippines, he touched upon taking over the leadership of the biggest category in the region and as chairman of Unilever-North Africa and Middle East, he navigated the financial crisis and Arab Spring and delivered market beating double-digit growth over the five years he was there.



In the ten years that Mehta was at the helm at HUL, the firm's market capitalisation rose by 5 times to over $70 billion, which he said is more than the market cap of many global FMCG like Kraft Heinz, Reckitt Benckiser, General Mills and Colgate. “Just the market cap increase in the last 10 years would have made the 10th most valuable company in the country,” he said.



During his tenure in India, he talked about the ‘Re-imagine HUL’ agenda and said it was a great example of a legacy company re-inventing itself with data and technology.



Its Shikhar app has been adopted by 1.1 million retailers and HUL’s Dapada factory has been recognised as a lighthouse factory by the World Economic Forum for Industry 4.0. It is the first in FMCG and the first factory across industries in the country to be recognised as lighthouse for sustainability.



He added that its Jarvis model allowed the company to optimise different variables using Bayesian modelling. From a linear value chain, HUL is becoming a web of ecosystems.



Mehta also touched upon the presence of women in management going up to 45 per cent from under 20 per cent, and said the company was on course to becoming a gender balanced management by 2025.



"HUL is now focusing our energies on the front line and with the blue collars," he said.



He signed off saying, “I am excitedly looking forward to my next innings. I am reminded of Robert Frost’s famous lines: “Miles to go before I sleep”. In the next few months, I will have an opportunity to meet many of my team members in different locations, to thank them and give them a big hug. God Bless!”