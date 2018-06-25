Saudi Aramco, Adnoc to join hands for petroleum retail in India

The world's largest oil producer and UAE's national oil company National Oil Company (Adnoc) are in talks to jointly foray into petroleum retail and marketing business in India.

On Monday, too signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the country's three major oil marketing firms — Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum (BPC) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPC) — to be part of the Rs 3 trillion-West Coast refinery and petrochemicals project in Maharashtra. Both the foreign will jointly hold 50 per cent stake in the proposed refinery, while Indian will hold the remaining.

Additionally, also expressed interest in acquiring stake in the second phase of Padur strategic oil reserves. The second phase of the project is around 2.5 MT. In the month of February had signed a contract with India to fill 0.75 million tonne of space in the Mangalore strategic oil reserves cavern.

"This is a continuation of MoU (for refinery) signed between and three oil in April. This is more a kind of strategic partnership between India, Saudi Arabia and UAE," petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the media today.

President and Chief Executive Officer Amin H Nasser said it they are explorig opportunities to have a tie up in petroleum retail and marketing with Adnoc. We are also in discussions with the three Indian companies."

As per rules, if a player wants to foray into retail sector, it should have a threshold investment of at least Rs 20 billion in the oil and natural gas sector or an equivalent bank bond undertaking.

The 60 million tonne Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals (RRPCL) in Maharashtra is likely to be ready by 2022, according to the Indian government. However, the recent protests led by the Shiv Sena, a partner of the ruling BJP government, regarding land acquisition had marred the scope of the refinery.

The Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured us smooth acquisition of land. We expect the issues to be sorted out fast as it will have a positive impact on the state of Maharashtra," Nasser added. There is no official confirmation om how much stake will Adnoc hold in the venture. However, sources indicated that Saudi Aramco is likely to be the leading partner in the foreign block.

As per the plans, Saudi Arabia is expected to supply at least 50 per cent of the crude oil required for the refinery and provide advanced technologies for the same. "The refinery once ready will process 1.2 million barrels of crude oil per day and will produce approximately 18 Mt of petrochemical products per year," Pradhan added. Pradhan also welcomed the OPEC move to raise output by 1 million barrels per day.

The government is planning to acquire at least 15,000 acres of land near Babulwadi in Ratnagiri district for the project touted as the world's largest refinery.

The MoU was signed between Nasser and Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State & ADNOC Group chief executive officer. The strategic partnership brings together crude supply, resources, technologies, experience and expertise of these multiple oil companies with an established commercial presence around the world. The project is expected that it will contribute to a GDP improvement of around 2 per cent Nationally and about 12 per cent to the state of Maharashtra.