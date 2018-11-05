SBI back in black; Q2 net profit at Rs 9.44 bn on higher interest income

Country’s largest lender State Bank of India’s (SBI) moved back in black in the second quarter ended September 2018 (Q2Fy19) after reporting losses for three quarters. Its net profit for Q2Fy19 at Rs 9.44 billion on higher net interest income and lower provisions for bad loans.

Sequentially, it had reported the loss of Rs 48.75 billion in the first quarter ended June 2018 (QFy19).

The Bank had posted a net profit of Rs 15.81 billion in the second quarter ended September 2017 (Q2Fy18).

SBI chairman Rajnish Kumar in a media conference call said the bank is back in profit after three quarters. Going forward, the profit number will be bigger and bigger.

Bank had to make Mark to Market (MTM) provision of Rs 17 billion for bond portfolio and Rs 9 billion for the gratuity in the second quarter, the chairman added.

SBI stock closed 3.45 per cent higher at Rs 295 per share on BSE.

Bank’s asset quality profile showed improvement on fall in non-performing assets (NPAs) and enhancement in provision coverage ratio (PCR).

Its Net Interest Income (NII), revenues minus expenses on interest, increased by 12.48 per cent from Rs 185.86 billion in Q2FY18 to Rs 209.06 billion in Q2FY19.

The net interest margins (NIM) for domestic operations improved to 2.88 per cent in September 2018 from 2.59 per cent in September 2017.

However, it declined by seven basis points sequentially due to interest income booked on NCLT resolutions in Q1FY19.

The other income, comprising revenues from the treasury, fees and commissions etc, declined by 41.46 per cent to Rs 93.75 billion in the second quarter of current fiscal from Rs 160.17 billion in Q2Fy18. The other income was down mainly on account of decline in trading income.

Bank's gross NPAs declined sequentially to 9.95 per cent (Rs 2.05 trillion) for Q2Fy19 from 10.69 per cent (Rs 2.12 trillion) at end of Q1Fy19. Its GNPAs were at 9.83 per cent (Rs 1.86 trillion) at end of September 2017 (Q2Fy18).

Net NPA ratio declined to 4.84 per cent as on Sept 30, 2018 from 5.29 per cent as on June 30, 2018. The net NPA stood at 5.43 per cent at end of September 2017.

The Provision Coverage Ratio including those for written-off accounts increased to 70.74 per cent for Q2Fy19 from 69.25 per cent as on June 30, 2018. The PCR was 65.11 per cent at end of September 2017 (Q2Fy18).

Its capital adequacy ratio was 12.61 per cent with common equity tier I ratio (CET-1) of 9.65 per cent at end of September 2018. CAR continues to be above regulatory norms.