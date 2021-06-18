SBI Cards' shares fall by 6.7% as PE giant Carlyle sells 5.1% stake

of and Payment Services fell as much as 6.7 per cent as private equity major divested 5.1 per cent holdings through a series of block deals.

After dropping to a low of Rs 981.3, the scrip ended at Rs 1,008, down 4.2 per cent over previous day’s close.

sold 48 million at Rs 1,002 apiece to raise Rs 4,810 crore.

The were held by affiliate firm CA Rover Holdings.

Morgan Stanley Asia bought shares worth Rs 542 crore, data provided by stock exchange showed.

At the end of March quarter, Carlyle held 11.61 per cent stake in SBI Card. Analysts said global index providers will increase SBI Card’s weightage in their global indices following the latest share sale as the free float availability has gone up.

In March, Carlyle had offloaded 4.3 per cent stake at Rs 986 per share to raise Rs 3,944 crore