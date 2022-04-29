SBI Life Insurance net profit jumps 26% in January-March quarter

-
ALSO READ
Infosys Q4 result analysis: Buy, sell or hold? What brokerages suggest
Operating profit margins of TCS, Infosys decline to two-decade low
Election results 2022: Modi hails BJP cadre for winning 4 out of 5 states
3 reasons why analysts expect SBI Life to outperform peers
TMS Ep144: Tata Neu, women's IPL, Q4 results, war crimes
-
Private sector insurer SBI Life Insurance reported a 26 per cent jump in net profit in the January-March quarter (Q4FY22), aided by premium growth. The insurer reported a net profit of Rs 672 crore in the quarter compared to Rs 532.38 crore in the year-ago period, beating street estimates.
Its premiums increased by 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 17,434 crore, with the first year premium growing by 5.3 per cent. Renewal and single premium of the insurer grew by 14.6 per cent and 11.2 per cent, respectively, in the same period.
“Premium growth remained in line, while shortfall in other income was off-set by lesser benefits paid as well as decline in actuarial liability. As a result, net profit for the quarter was up 26 per cent YoY,” said ICICI Securities.
For the full year, new business premium grew by 23 per cent to Rs 25,460 crore in FY22, driven by strong growth in regular premium business by 25 per cent. Value of new business (VNB) of the company grew by 39 per cent YoY to Rs 3,700 crore and new business margin, a measure of profitability, stood at 26 per cent, up 270 basis points over last year.
VNB is the present value of expected future earnings from new policies written during a specified period. It reflects the additional value expected to be generated through writing of new policies during a specified period. The 13th month persistency stood at 88.35 per cent in FY22 versus 87.92 per cent in FY21.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU