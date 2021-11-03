SBI Q2 Results: Net profit jumps 67% to Rs 7,627 cr, asset quality improves

Country's largest public lender, State Bank of India (SBI), on Wednesday reported a 67% rise in net profit at Rs 7,627 crore for the July-September quarter of fiscal year 2021-22 as against Rs 4,574 crore in the corresponding period of last year. This, as provisions for bad loans more than halved.

Total income increased 3% at Rs 77,689 crore as against Rs 75,342 crore in year-ago period. Provisions for bad loans slid 52% to Rs 2,699 crore, while the bank's gross bad loan ratio, a measure of asset quality, slipped to 4.90% from 5.32% a quarter earlier.

Most large Indian banks have reported higher profits for the September quarter, buoyed by a rebound in credit demand as the economy reopened fully and low interest rates boosted spending on automobiles and homes.

At 1350 hours on Wendesday, stock was trading 1% higher at Rs 527.25.