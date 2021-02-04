SBI Q3 results: Net profit slips 7% YoY to Rs 5,169 cr on higher provisions

India’s biggest public sector bank (PSB) State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday reported a 6.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) drop in standalone net profit at Rs 5,196.22 crore for December quarter of the current fiscal year (Q3FY21). The fall was largely driven by marginal increase in provisions against bad loans.



In the year-ago period, the lender had clocked a net profit of Rs 5,583.4 crore. On a quarterly basis, the PAT grew 13.6 per cent from Rs 4,574.2 crore reported in the September quarter of FY21 (Q2FY21).



The bottom-line earning beat Street estimates which factored-in an up to 58 per cent YoY drop in PAT. The lowest PAT estimate was by HDFC Securities, at Rs 2,360 crore, while global brokerage Nomura remained an exception and pegged PAT at Rs 6,406.3 crore.



SBI’s profit before tax (PBT) came in at Rs 6,990.77 crore the quarter, down 36.2 per cent YoY from Rs 10,969.66 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.



Operating performance

State Bank reported operating profit of Rs 17,333.16 crore for the third quarter of this fiscal, as against Rs 18,222.56 crore in Q3FY20, translating to a 4.8 per cent decline.



Net interest income – or income derived by subtracting interest paid on loans from interest received on deposits – was up 3.7 per cent YoY at Rs 28,820 crore during the quarter under study, as against Rs 27,778.8 crore in Q3FY20. It increased 2 per cent QoQ from Rs 28,181.5 crore reported in Q2FY21.

Asset quality

The bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) were at Rs 1.17 trillion during the quarter under review, compared with Rs 1.26 trillion in the September quarter. In the year-ago quarter, the GNPAs were Rs 1.59 trillion. In percentage terms, GNPA ratio was 4.77 per cent compared with 5.28 per cent QoQ and 6.94 per cent YoY.



NNPA, on the other hand, stood at Rs 29,031.72 crore, down from Rs 36,450.69 crore QoQ. NNPA ratio was at 1.23 per cent in the quarter under study.



Total provisions for the quarter were Rs 10,342.39 crore, of which provisions for NPA were Rs 2,290.38 crore. In the year-ago period, total provisions were at Rs 7,252.9 crore, of which Rs 8,193.06 crore were earmarked for NPAs.



At 1:50 PM, the stock of was quoting at Rs 335 apiece on the BSE, as against a 0.25 per cent rise in the Sensex index. The stock hit an intra-day low of Rs 332 earlier in the day.