SBI Q4 net profit jumps 80% YoY to Rs 6,451 crore on lower provision

India’s largest public sector bank State Bank of India (SBI) on Friday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 6,450.75 crore for quarter ended March 2021 (Q4FY21) aided by fewer provisions on bad loans. The lender’s PAT was 80.14 per cent higher than previous year’s profit of Rs 3,580.8 crore. On a quarterly basis, the bottom line expanded 24.14 per cent.



During the quarter under review, the Mumbai-based lender’s provisions and contingency fund dropped 18.11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 11,051 crore, of which provision for NPA was Rs 9,914.23 crore, from Rs 13,495 crore set aside in Q4FY20.





Sequentially, it rose 6.8 per cent from Rs 10,342.39 crore earmarked in the December quarter of FY21 (Q3FY21).

The numbers met Street expectation that had baked a jump in net profit anywhere between 65 per cent and 115 per cent. The lowest estimate by ICICI Securities, however, had pegged the profit at Rs 4,704.6 crore, up 31 per cent YoY.



As regards provisions, analysts expected them to come in anywhere between Rs 7,302.6 crore and Rs 14,886 crore.



It’s pre-tax profit (or profit before tax), meanwhile, stood at Rs 8,649.12 crore compared with Rs 4,970.04 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.



Net interest income (NII) – the lender’s main source of income – increased to Rs 27,067 crore during the quarter. SBI’s NII in Q4FY20 was Rs 22,766.9 crore, and Rs 28,819.9 crore in Q3FY21.



That said, denting the earnings report card was the lender’s weakened asset quality on a quarterly basis. Its gross non-performing assets (GNPA) increased to Rs 1.26 trillion from Rs 1.17 trillion in Q3FY21. The same, however, was Rs 1.49 trillion in the year-ago period.



As a percentage of loans, the GNPA ratio stood at 4.98 per cent, up from 4.77 per cent QoQ.

Net NPA, on the other hand, stood at Rs 36,809.72 crore, up from Rs 29,031.72 crore in Q3FY21.