SBI Q4 result: Profit up 41% to Rs 9,113 cr; announces dividend of Rs 7.10

Country’s biggest state-owned lender, State Bank of India (SBI), on Friday reported 41.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit at Rs 9,113.5 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22), driven primarily by a healthy growth in net interest income (NII) and loan book.
The bank had clocked net profit of Rs 6,451 crore in the year-ago period (Q4FY21). Sequentially, SBI’s profit grew 8 per cent from Rs 8,432 crore in Q3FY22.
SBI declared interim dividend of Rs 7.10 per equity share.
“The Central Board of the Bank, at its Meeting held on 13th May,2022, has declared a Dividend of Rs 7.10 per equity share (710 per cent) for the financial year ended 31 March, 2022.The date of payment of Dividend is fixed on June 10, 2022,” it said in a statement.
NII – a bank’s main source of income – soared 15.26 per cent to Rs 31,198 crore during the quarter, as against Rs 27,067 crore earned in Q4FY21. On a quarterly basis, NII rose 1.6 per cent from Rs 30,687 crore reported in Q3FY22.
The numbers missed Street estimates, which was expecting the net profit to rise in the range of 63-72 per cent YoY to come in between Rs 10,493 crore and Rs 11,056.7 crore. NII, meanwhile, was estimated to rise up to 19 per cent YoY and 5 per cent QoQ growth at Rs 32,100 crore.
