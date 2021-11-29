SC agrees to hear Yes Bank-Dish TV dispute on Nov 30

-
The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear the petition filed by Yes Bank to appeal against an Allahabad High Court order which dismissed the bank’s petition to de-freeze its voting rights in Dish TV India. The SC will hear the petition on Tuesday. Dish TV shareholders meeting will also be held tomorrow.
Yes Bank’s 24.7 per cent stake in Dish TV was frozen by the Uttar Pradesh police which is investigating a complaint filed by a Essel group founder, Subhash Chandra against the previous management of Yes Bank led by Rana Kapoor.
Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a suit filed by Invesco Developing Markets Fund, a shareholder of Zee Entertainment Enterprises, challenging an injunction order by the court on its requisition for a shareholders meet to remove current MD and CEO, Punit Goenka and appoint its own nominiees. The HC will hear the case on Tuesday.
