SC dismisses Voda Idea plea against levy of one-time spectrum charges

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Vodafone Idea against the levy of one-time spectrum charges by the government. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had sought to levy a one-time spectrum charge over 6.2 MHz held by the telecom service provider.
While Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has pegged its dues arising from a Supreme Court ruling that asked for non-telecom revenues to be included in calculating spectrum charges and licence fee at Rs 21,533 crore, the DoT puts the estimate at Rs 53,000 crore.
