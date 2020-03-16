JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Busy office hubs fall silent as coronavirus outbreak noise gets louder
Business Standard

SC dismisses Voda Idea plea against levy of one-time spectrum charges

The DoT has sought to levy a one-time spectrum charge over 6.2 MHz held by the telco

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

AGR impact: Voda Idea posts biggest quarterly loss in India Inc history
Vodafone Idea has pegged its dues from an SC ruling that asked for non-telecom revenues to be included in calculating spectrum charges and licence fee at Rs 21,533 crore

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by Vodafone Idea against the levy of one-time spectrum charges by the government. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) had sought to levy a one-time spectrum charge over 6.2 MHz held by the telecom service provider.

While Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has pegged its dues arising from a Supreme Court ruling that asked for non-telecom revenues to be included in calculating spectrum charges and licence fee at Rs 21,533 crore, the DoT puts the estimate at Rs 53,000 crore.
First Published: Mon, March 16 2020. 11:22 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU