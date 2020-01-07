SC rejects govt plea challenging tribunal refunding Rs 104 crore to RCom

JUST IN
Muthoot Finance MD Alexander injured after attack on his vehicle
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Supreme Court on Tuesday rejected a plea that challenged a tribunal order asking the government to refund around Rs 104 crore to Reliance Communication, the defunct telecom company.

"We don't find any merits in the appeal," said a bench of justices R F Nariman and S Ravindra Bhat about the government’s plea.

The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT), had on December 21, asked the government to return Rs 104 crore to the company after encashing bank guarantee of Rs 908 crore against spectrum charges of Rs 774 crore.

The Department of Telecom has already adjusted Rs 30.33 crore.
First Published: Tue, January 07 2020. 11:27 IST

