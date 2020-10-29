Schneider deal boosts L&T Q2 net profit to Rs 5,520 cr; revenue dips 12%

-
ALSO READ
Two years later, L&T completes sale of E&A business to Schneider Electric
L&T deal will push Make in India for the world: Schneider India chief
L&T is seeing gradual but regular improvement in biz prospects: Analysts
Larsen & Toubro gains 3% on hopes of contract win for bullet train project
Covid-19 impact: L&T pre-tax profit plunges 66% to Rs 894.46 cr in Q1
-
Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a net profit of Rs 5,520 crore for the September quarter — a number aided by one-time asset sale proceeds, but offset by impairment costs.
The firm also announced a special dividend of Rs 18 per share. In its management commentary, L&T refused to share a guidance for revenue or order inflow, citing Covid-related uncertainty.
The firm reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT), including the PAT from discontinued operations for the quarter, at Rs 5,520 crore, against Rs 2,527.26 crore reported a year ago. The number is helped by Rs 8,146 crore as net profit from discontinued operations, referring to the sale of its electricals and automation business to Schneider Electric in August.
The company also reassessed value for a couple of its assets, including a nuclear-related joint venture and power plants, and took a one-time pre-tax impairment hit of Rs 3,918.50 crore.
For Q2, L&T reported gross revenue of Rs 31,035 crore, down 12 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis. Top executives said the impact of the June quarter lingered over the first half financial year performance, and it would take another couple of quarters to regain lost ground.
L&T bagged new orders worth Rs 28,039 crore in the quarter under review and saw a 19 per cent sequential improvement. On a YoY basis, order inflow was down 42 per cent. L&T’s outstanding order book as of September was at Rs 2.98 trillion, with international order book constituting 24 per cent to the order book.
S N Subrahmanyan, managing director and CEO, said: “Private capital expenditure is still another two years away. We will see some investments, but it will be scarce.”
The net profit after tax and share in profit/(loss) of joint ventures/associates from continuing operations before exceptional items, which painted a fairer picture of the regular operations for the September quarter, was Rs 1,410 crore.
It said the impact of the pandemic in terms of lower revenue, higher credit provisions in the financial services business, and disruption of metro services led to a decline of 45 per cent from Rs 2,552 crore reported in the same period a year ago.
L&T also completed the sale of its electricals and automation business to Schneider in August.
On Wednesday, the company declared a special dividend of Rs 18 per equity share to mark the successful completion of the divestment. Debt reduction has commenced; debt is now at Rs 1.46 trillion, lower from Rs 1.55 trillion a quarter ago.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU