Sealing drive puts Delhi car market in the slow lane as demand drops by 10%

Demand for cars in the national capital territory of Delhi, one of the top markets in the country, is facing some heat this summer. Car dealers in the capital have seen a demand drop of at least 10 per cent, thanks to the sealing drive by authorities in various commercial areas.

The sealing has impacted sentiment among buyers in the trader and business community, leading to a fall in purchases. “We are seeing a drop in demand for cars after sealing drives intensified in the city in recent months. There is a decline in enquiries as well as bookings. There are schemes and ...