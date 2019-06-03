Sebi issues fresh notices to HDFC MF and Kotak MF on Essel exposure

(Sebi) has sent two more show-cause notices to (MF) and Kotak MF, initiating adjudication proceedings against the fund houses in a matter pertaining to investments in firms.



Both fund houses had come under the spotlight last month as they were not able to make full repayment to their (FMP) investors. While HDFC MF, as a listed entity informed about the development on exchanges, an e-mail query sent to didn’t elicit any response at the time of publishing.



"We now wish to inform you that has issued two additional show cause notices initiating adjudication proceedings against HDFC Trustee Company, i.e. the trustee company of the HDFC MF, and our managing director (MD), Milind Barve and few other officials on May 31, 2019 in relation to the same subject matter," said in an exchange disclosure put out on Saturday.



Besides the e-mail query, calls made to MD didn't elicit any response at the time of publishing.



Most MFs with debt exposures to had entered into a 'standstill' agreement with the promoters, which effectively extended the maturity of these debt papers to September. Quite a few FMPs of and were maturing before the extended timeline given to the promoters.



However, both fund houses have maintained that the decision to give more time to Essel promoters to repay was keeping in mind the interests of the investors.



Recently, reports of Japanese major Sony reviving talks with Zee to buy large stake in the latter, suggested the decision taken by the fund houses is likely to pay-off.



Industry officials feel prospect of a deal have improved. "Prospects of the deal have improved after elections and strong quarterly results reported by Zee", said senior official of one of the fund houses with loan-against-shares exposures to Essel group firms.



As of March 31, 2019, the overall debt exposure of MF industry to Essel group firms stood at Rs 6,779 crore, showed data from Value Research.