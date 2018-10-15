Second wave of digital adoption to be more powerful, says TCS top brass

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) once again delivered a strong set of numbers for the second quarter ended September 30. While showing two consecutive quarters of double-digit revenue growth (in $ terms), the company exuded strong faith in continuing this rate.

In an interview with Romita Majumdar and Bibhu Ranjan Mishra, the Mumbai-headquartered company’s Chief Operating Officer N G Subramaniam and Chief Financial Officer V Ramakrishnan talk about the factors behind such optimism. Edited excerpts: N G Subramaniam: Other than the seasonality in the third quarter (Q3), do ...