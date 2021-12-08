Serum may cut Covishield's monthly production by half as govt orders dry up

The world’s biggest vaccine maker Serum Institute of India (SII) on Tuesday said it will reduce the production of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine — marketed as Covishield in India — by at least 50 per cent from next week as government orders have dried up.
Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of SII, told CNBC-TV18: “The company is in a dilemma as supply is more than demand for Covishield and it has to dial down the production. We will complete our existing orders to the government by next week. The company has written to the government for guidance on volumes needed.”
The Pune-based firm has 500 million doses of Covishield in stock. “Half of that is finished product and half of that is bulk, which can be filled and finished in a matter of two months and it has a shelf life of nine months. It’s available on the priority to the Indian government.”
On the stockpile, the CEO said the firm will start export of the vaccines if the government doesn’t need the stock. “We have recently explained this to the government and we have been discussing so I think we will wait a few days for them to have their internal discussion and get back to us.”
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU