Shapoorji eyes tie-up with IFC, HDFC Capital Advisors for low-cost housing

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is in talks with HDFC Capital Advisors, the real estate fund management arm of HDFC, and International Finance Corporation (IFC) separately, to float a platform to invest and develop low-cost homes across the country, sources in the know said. They plan to build homes in the Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh category on the peripheries of large and tier II cities, such as Jaipur and Indore, among others.

For HDFC Capital and Shapoorji, low-cost housing is a new segment which has low margins but scale makes up for the small margins. Mails sent to Shapoorji ...