ShareChat's valuation crosses $5 bn after closing $520 mn funding round

-
ALSO READ
Mohalla Tech's valuation may cross $5 billion after raising $300 million
Online D2C brands grapple with moment of truth in the valuation game
Protecting customer data is foremost priority: ShareChat & Moj's Mukherjee
Bharat is affluent, educated and digitally savvy: Sharechat Report
ShareChat buys short-video platform MX TakaTak in a likely $700 mn deal
-
ShareChat has closed a multi-tranche funding round to raise a total of $520 million at a valuation of $5 billion, said the social media company on Thursday.
In the final tranche, ShareChat had Google and Times Group as new investors. Temasek participated again, adding $255 million. In the first part of the round in December 2021, ShareChat raised $266 million from Alkeon Capital, Temasek, HarbourVest, Moore Strategic Ventures and India Quotient.
ShareChat, which was valued at $1 billion last year to give it unicorn status, collectively raised $913 million in 2021. It was the highest funding among all companies that became unicorns that year.
“The coming year will be about capitalizing on the scale and building robust revenue models,” said Ankush Sachdeva, CEO and co-founder of ShareChat and Moj, in a statement.
ShareChat (Mohalla Tech) also runs India’s largest short-video platforms, Moj and TakaTak. The three together cater to over 400 million users. The company said it has built diversified monetization avenues beyond advertising in areas like virtual gifting and video commerce. For instance, virtual gifting is witnessing strong adoption on the ShareChat app, with the business line already at a $50 million ARR (annual recurring revenue), which the company said is set to more than double by year-end.
The company said its voice-based live hangouts stream 2 billion minutes of audio every month. Moj has become a social commerce platform, through its exclusive partnership with Flipkart.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU