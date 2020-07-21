JUST IN
Sharp gains expected for Majesco's Indian shareholders after US sale
Sharp gains expected for Majesco's Indian shareholders after US sale

Cash per share after transaction at Rs 852 is more than double the current price

Ram Prasad Sahu  |  Mumbai 

The decision by Majesco (India) to sell its subsidiary Majesco (US) to private equity player Thoma Bravo could lead to a cash bonanza for Indian shareholders. Given that the acquirer is paying $13.1 per share (Rs 970), the deal values the Nasdaq-listed Majesco (US) at $594 million (Rs 4,430 crore). The offer is at a 72 per cent premium to the closing price at Nasdaq.

Majesco (US) offers software services and solutions to insurance companies and has been valued at 4 times its FY20 sales. Majesco (India) will get $421 million or Rs 3,154 crore for its 74 per cent stake in US entity. Given ...

First Published: Tue, July 21 2020. 19:31 IST

