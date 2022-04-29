JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Tata Motors planning to launch long-range electric cars by 2050
Business Standard

Shell agrees to buy Solenergi Power from UK-based Actis for $1.55 bn

Shell said its unit, Shell Overseas Investment, would buy 100% of Solenergi Power Private Limited, the flagship company of Sprng Energy group, from UK-based investor Actis

Topics
renewable energy | solar power  | Companies

Reuters 

The deal will triple Shell’s operational renewables capacity and help it achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the company said. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Shell Plc on Friday agreed to acquire India-based renewable power platform Sprng Energy group for $1.55 billion. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Shell Plc on Friday agreed to acquire India-based renewable power platform Sprng Energy group for $1.55 billion, as the global oil and gas major looks to expand its a low-carbon power generation portfolio in the country.

Shell said its unit, Shell Overseas Investment, would buy 100% of Solenergi Power Private Limited, the flagship company of Sprng Energy group, from UK-based investor Actis.

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, April 29 2022. 18:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.