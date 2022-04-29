Shell agrees to buy Solenergi Power from UK-based Actis for $1.55 bn

Shell said its unit, Shell Overseas Investment, would buy 100% of Solenergi Power Private Limited, the flagship company of Sprng Energy group, from UK-based investor Actis. (Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

Shell Plc on Friday agreed to acquire India-based renewable power platform Sprng Energy group for $1.55 billion, as the global oil and gas major looks to expand its a low-carbon power generation portfolio in the country.

