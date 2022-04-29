Shell to buy Actis-owned renewables firm Sprng Energy for $1.55 bn in India

-
ALSO READ
Shell & EKI Energy Services launch joint venture for carbon credit
LNG price volatility a cause of concern for consumers: Nakul Raheja
India plans to achieve half of its renewable potential by 2030
Overseas investment limit of MFs must be hiked now
Budget wishlist: Here're the key challenges for renewable energy sector
-
British energy major Shell on Friday said its subsidiary Shell Overseas Investments have signed an agreement with buyout firm Actis to acquire the Indian renewable energy platform Sprng Energy for $1.55 billion (Rs 11,800 crore).
Sprng Energy, an Actis Energy 4 fund investment, supplies solar and wind power to electricity distribution companies in India. It has 2.9 gigawatts-peak (GWp) of solar and wind energy assets in its portfolio, with 7.5 GWp of renewable energy projects in the pipeline.
More importantly, the deal will help Shell triple its renewable energy capacity in operation, which currently stands at 1 GW, as it seeks to become a net-zero emissions company by 2050.
"This deal positions Shell as one of the first movers in building a truly integrated energy transition business in India," Wael Sawan, director of Shell’s integrated gas, renewables and energy solutions division, said. “It will enable Shell to become a leader across the power value chain in a rapidly growing market," he added.
Under the deal, Shell will acquire Solenergi Power Private Ltd, the direct shareholder of Sprng Energy, which was set up in 2017 with a seed asset of 330 megawatts-peak. In five years, Actis was able to scale up the platform thanks to hands-on operational experience, it said.
“We look forward to creating more Sprngs with our latest fund, Actis Energy 5,” said Lucy Heintz, partner, head of energy infrastructure at Actis. Actis Energy 5, whose closure was announced in October 2021, has $6 billion of investable capital.
Bank of America advised Actis on the deal, while Standard Chartered was the investment banker to Shell. The transaction is pending regulatory approval and is expected to close later this year.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU