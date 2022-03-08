Shipping Corp says war in Ukraine needs to abate for stake sale to move

-
ALSO READ
Russian airstrikes destroy Vinnytsia airport in Central Ukraine amid war
Air India has broken 19-year privatisation jinx
Air India flights carrying 490 Indian evacuees from Ukraine land in Delhi
AI sale: PSUs set for rerating, divestment agenda gets a push, say analysts
Air India returns to Tatas after group puts in winning bid of Rs 18,000 cr
-
Shipping Corp. of India Ltd.’s proposed privatization may need to wait until the market turbulence triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine blows over and investors regain confidence.
“Globally markets are facing impact of the crisis, I don’t think this is the right opportune moment,” Shipping Corp. Chairperson and Managing Director Harjeet Kaur Joshi said in an interview to Bloomberg Television on Tuesday. The performance of the market will “majorly” drive the timing for the divestment, she said, adding that is not the government’s view.
The war in Ukraine is sparking supply crunch concerns as Russia is a key supplier of energy, metals and crops. Moves to isolate Moscow has led to a surge in commodities prices from crude, nickel to aluminum and wheat. Oil freight transportation costs from Russian ports are surging as shipowners avoid business with the nation. Over a thousand seafarers and about hundred ships are stranded near Ukraine as the war shut ports.
The war hasn’t affected Shipping Corp.’s operations as Indian refiners buy very little crude from Russia, Joshi said. The deadline for financial bids for privatizing Shipping Corp. was extended from January 18 as bidders sought a more detailed due diligence given the mammoth size of the firm, she said, adding the company is in the process of providing data. Shipping Corp. is simultaneously demerging its non-core assets as part of the divestment transaction, she said.
(With assistance from Karolina Miziolek.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU