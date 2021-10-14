Shopify launches ERP programme to ease e-comm platform mgmt for merchants

E-commerce firm Shopify has launched the Shopify Global ERP Programme, which allows select Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) partners to build direct integrations into the Shopify App Store.

For the first time, Shopify, the Canada-based e-commerce firm, is directly partnering with leading ERP providers globally, including Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, Oracle NetSuite, Infor, Acumatica, and Bright pearl. It also plans to extend the partnership to other ERP providers in the future.

“Indian e-commerce is poised for more growth with the landscape rapidly evolving and diversifying. More Indian consumers than ever before are also shopping on a multitude of channels, platforms, and devices, both offline and online, anytime, anywhere. Our collaboration with leading ERP providers will further propel Indian Shopify merchants, retailers and DTC brands to scale effectively to reach their customers across India and globally," said Bharati Balakrishnan, country head and director, Shopify India.

More than 10,000 merchants use Shopify Plus to manage their volume and complexity. These include that started and scaled on Shopify, such as Allbirds and Gymshark, in addition to longstanding brands like Heinz, Schwinn, and Lord & Taylor. Now, Shopify’s Global ERP Program will give them a centralised system that connects their commerce platform to key business data like financials and inventory so they can optimise operations and processes.

“At Shopify, we support businesses during all stages of their journeys, from first sale to full scale. Regardless of their size, maturity or complexity, merchants can thrive and grow with confidence on Shopify,” said Mark Bergen, vice president, Shopify. “With the launch of the Global ERP Program, we’re demonstrating our investment in supporting our enterprise merchants. We’re excited to partner with Microsoft, Oracle NetSuite, Infor, Acumatica, and Bright pearl to bring together the best in commerce with the best in ERP. Together, we’re driving a reinvention of enterprise commerce by giving our merchants the power to manage the complexity of their business operations at scale.”

Through the global ERP programme, merchants can now access a suite of certified apps directly integrated with Shopify, without needing to rely on third-party implementations to connect their ERP to Shopify. As an extension of the Shopify Plus Certified App Partner Programme, the global ERP programme provides partners with support from the Shopify Partner Solutions Engineering Team in building their apps, while also giving merchants confidence that their apps meet a high standard of performance and user experience.

By using this, merchants will get access to seamless connections between workflows, leading to data-informed decision-making. Apps within the Global ERP Program connect directly to merchants’ ERP accounts. By integrating their ERP systems with their commerce operations, merchants get accurate, up-to-date data on their inventory, products, orders, and customer information. This is vital when making critical decisions for their businesses and providing their customers with positive commerce experiences.

“Joining forces with Shopify to integrate Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central will help more merchants deliver great experiences to their customers by seamlessly linking commerce and ERP,” said Charles Lamanna, corporate vice president, Microsoft Business Applications and Platform. “At a time when merchants need to harness data everywhere to transform the shopping experience, we’re excited to connect data between ERP and commerce. Innovation begins with data-fueled insights and more connected operations will help merchants take the industry into the future.”

Merchants will also be able to control their data. By installing apps that are certified and recognized by the Global ERP Program, merchants can ensure proprietary data will seamlessly and securely flow directly between their Shopify admin and their ERP, without the need to connect with a third-party.

Merchants will also be able to save time and money. By integrating directly with certified ERP partners, merchants can avoid the time-consuming and expensive process of managing customised implementations.

With less applications needed to run their businesses, merchants can introduce more automation, making their operations more efficient.

Merchants can connect their ERP solutions for Oracle NetSuite, Infor, Acumatica, and Brightpearl to their Shopify stores in India. The new Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central integration will be available in early 2022.