User base of InMobi's short video app Roposo crosses 100 mn on Play Store

Short video app on Friday said its user base had crossed the 100 million-mark on the claiming it was the first such homegrown app to reach the milestone. Since the ban on Chinese apps including in June, Roposo’s user base has been rapidly growing, with daily downloads touching 6 billion in the aftermath of the ban.

“Between Glance and Roposo, we have two of the largest made in India platforms that collectively reach 40 per cent of India’s smartphone users. We hope to build upon this success and help establish India as a major digital hub alongside the US and China,” said Naveen Tewari, founder and CEO of Group, whose subsidiary Glance acquired in November last year.

Lockfeed platform Glance, which delivers AI-driven personalised content on the lock screen, reached the milestone of 100 million daily active users earlier in May.

is available in 12 Indian languages and claims to have more than two billion video views daily. The platform centres around enabling users to display their talent in their own unique way using video editing tools.