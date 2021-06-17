Shraddha Kapoor named MyGlamm brand ambassador; also invests in the firm

D2C beauty and personal care brand MyGlamm, has announced Shraddha Kapoor as its brand ambassador. With this Kapoor is also investing in the company. The financial details of the were not disclosed.

Founded in 2017 by Darpan Sanghvi and co-founded by Priyanka Gill, offers a range of over 600 cruelty-free products across makeup, skincare and personal care. embraces the philosophy of building a community with its users, engaging with them and eventually co-creating products with them. While it is digital-first, also has over 10,000 offline points of sales across 70 cities in India.

“We have always admired Shraddha, how she connects and resonates with her over 60 million Instagram followers. At MyGlamm we are building great products by connecting with our consumers digitally and understanding what they want. We are excited to welcome Shraddha as an investor in MyGlamm and join us on this journey of creating India’s largest beauty company leveraging content, community and commerce.” Says Darpan Sanghvi, Founder and CEO, MyGlamm.

Last year in March 2020, MyGlamm was supposed to close its Series C fundraise. Three days before the closing, India went into a lockdown and the fund leading the fundraise pulled out. The brand was stuck with no money and had $20 million of unsold inventory, with payables of $5million and pending orders of another $20 million of inventory. With a 1000 employees with nothing to do and revenue down to zero due to the lockdown, the brand reached out to their existing investors - L’Occitane and Bessemer Venture Partners, who stepped in and provided emergency funds.

With those funds, MyGlamm made some bold moves and July 2020, MyGlamm acquired POPxo-Plixxo making the MyGlamm-POPxo-Plixxo combined, the largest Content to Community to Commerce platform in India with 88 million annual female users, with 1.5 billion annual video views and 150,000 influencers onboarded. Simultaneously MyGlamm doubled down on its offline strategy and grew offline point of sales from 500 to 10,000 during Covid, and further went on to open the largest beauty store in India. These strategic moves resulted in the brand ac

